News Feed

Too Much Effizy: Young Nigerian Couple Stuns Social Media, Take Pre-Wedding Photoshoot To A Private Jet

These are the photos that many social media users are talking about since they emerged.

The photos show a young couple posing for their pre-wedding photoshoot in glamour and in style as they take their shoot to a private jet.

The gorgeous couple have been simply identified known as Ameera and Usman.

With a number of their superfine pictures appearing on their photographer’s Instagram page, it is very easy for one to get the feeling that there are truly different levels to this pre-wedding pictures game, and that this couple have mastered the art of dripping in breathtaking finesse without doing too much.

The photos were creatively-captured by Atilary Studios. See more below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Court Dissolves 17-Year-Old Marriage Over Threat To Life

Over One Million Cows Flood Benue Despite Military Presence

Bizarre Trend: See How Protesting Angolans Played Dead In New Social Media Trend Gone Viral (Photos)

Police Bans 9 Types Of Firearms In Nigeria, To Embark On A Mass Seizure & Recovery (Full Statement)

Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack And Kill Couple

See Photos Of Dapchi School Where Over 100 Girls Where Abducted

Church Pastor Who Killed His Pregnant Lover, 2 Others Sent To Prison (Photos)

See The Handsome University Student Who Died While Fixing Electric Fault (Photo)

Teenage Actress, Regina Daniels Stuns In Short Crazy Jeans (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *