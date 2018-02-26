Too Much Effizy: Young Nigerian Couple Stuns Social Media, Take Pre-Wedding Photoshoot To A Private Jet

These are the photos that many social media users are talking about since they emerged.

The photos show a young couple posing for their pre-wedding photoshoot in glamour and in style as they take their shoot to a private jet.

The gorgeous couple have been simply identified known as Ameera and Usman.

With a number of their superfine pictures appearing on their photographer’s Instagram page, it is very easy for one to get the feeling that there are truly different levels to this pre-wedding pictures game, and that this couple have mastered the art of dripping in breathtaking finesse without doing too much.

The photos were creatively-captured by Atilary Studios. See more below:

