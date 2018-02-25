Touching Story Of How MFM Pastor Died 8 Months After Baddo Attack

It was a miracle of sort that Anthony Olawale, a Pastor with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) in Ikorodu, Lagos State, survived an attack on him and his family by Badoo cultists on their residence in July last year.

Eight months after, a fresh tragedy struck: Olawale, slumped and died while running a ‘simple’ errand for his church.

His friend, Moshood Isamotu, writing on his Facebook wall narrated how the end came for Anthony on Sunday, February 18.

His words: “The grieving Orija Community had cause to gather at the residence of the late Pastor Anthony twice in the last one year. In June 2017 the family was in the news. On June 2, 2017 the dreaded Badoo cult had singled out his family for attack at their uncompleted bungalow located at Alhaji Obayemi Street, Lasunwom Estate, opposite Lagos State Poly, Ikorodu probably because of the vulnerability of their abode.

“By the time the killer cultists were done with his five-member family, he was left with a bruised, battered head and an unsettled mind. Though the Pastor was badly hit, the family was however lucky as no life was lost unlike in any other Badoo attack. His family’s escape was strange really as the cultists are known to be merciless and sharp killers; they hardly miss their targets. No victim ever lived to narrate Badoo experience except Pastor Anthony. He received treatment for so long at the Lagos Island Hospital and I believed he was still receiving treatment before his final eclipse.

“But when the community gathered again at their residence last Sunday it was for a condolence. Pastor Anthony had answered to an invitation no mortal has control over when the time is up. Death! Death!”

Recounting the circumstances surrounding Pastor Olawale’s death, Isamotu wrote: “His sunset gave no obvious inkling to the people around him and even to his family. A day before his sudden demise, he attended his Orija Community Development Association Landlords’ Meeting. He was the most visible, hyper-active and took up several duties. He played the role of the chief usher, welcomed people with his trade mark smiles, arranged seats, served refreshments and was later appointed to say the closing and his ‘last prayers’ for the group; oblivious to himself and members that he was signing off and departing from them to eternity, leaving a parting memory.

“According to the wife, late Pastor Anthony woke up early as usual on his last day on earth, very excited and active. No sign that their beloved was on the very final stage of his life. As usual, he went straight to the Church, attached to his own house which he offered the MFM for the work of the Ministry. He said prayers, spoke in tongue and prepared the Church ready before other members arrived for what eventually turned to be his last service on earth. He bounded the devil and all forces of darkness that might want to disrupt the Service but like all mortals, he was limited in knowledge. He could not see and bound death that was to take him away in few hours. Along with other members he said the Service opening prayers as well but ironically never lived to share ‘the grace in fellowship’.

He wrote in detail how he died saying, “that morning, he was everywhere, vivacious, ensuring that all was well. He was said to be so dutiful as if he knew he would never have another opportunity and wanted to be caught in active service doing the ‘Master’s work’. Members equally noticed the high spirit he exuded but none could decipher or smell death that was closing on their host brethren.”

The news of Olawale’s sudden death expectedly disrupted the church service. He was buried on Tuesday, February 20, at his residence.

Source – Ladunliadi