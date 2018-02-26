‘My Twin!’ – Dillish Mathews Celebrates Her Man, Emmanuel Adebayor On His Birthday

Former Togolese national football team captain, Emmanuel Adebayor and former Big Brother Africa Winner, Dillish Mathews confirmed their relationship late last year, when Dillish shared a photo of herself on IG and talked about how cold Istanbul, Turkey was as she arrived the city.

The photo showed the shoes she was wearing. Now, all was fine and good, until Adebayor, the former Togolese footballer updated his Snapchat with a photo of him and a lady with the caption; “His and Hers”.

And to confirm all suspicion, the shoe the lady is wearing and the trousers, is same as the one Dillish shared.

They have since then been giving more hints about their relationship. The BBA now always travels to Turkey to spend time with him.

Emmanuel is a year older today, and Dillish has taken to her Instagram to celebrate him. She shared lovely photos of him and wrote;

“Happy birthday to @e_adebayor aswell. Such a kind and humble man. My twin! God bless you and may you have many more years to come Amen 🎁🎂🎈🍾🎉❤”

Source: Naijaloaded