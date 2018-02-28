Tyler Perry is building a massive 35K square foot mansion in Georgia

Media mogul Tyler Perry is building a massive estate near his massive studio in Georgia.

The mansion, which he has reportedly been designing and building for 3 years, will be 35,000 square feet. But that’s not all. The mansion sits on 1,200 acres, which Tyler will turn into an organic farm with horses and other animals.

The estate is near Tyler’s massive 330-acre studio, which is one of the largest in Atlanta and the entire U.S. He spends about 9 months a year at the Atlanta studio and the remainder in L.A.

According to reports, he is building his mansion close to it and will make it environment-friendly because he wants his son to appreciate and enjoy the land and the animals.

The Actor recently made a deal with Viacom to produce a number of comedy and drama television episodes.

