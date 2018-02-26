Entertainment

Uche Jumbo, Desmond Elliot, Monalisa Chinda, Kunle Afolayan And More Attend ‘Let’s Kill It’ Charity Football Match

Yesterday Nigerian celebrities gathered for the ‘Let’s Kill It’ all star celebrity charity match powered by actor Desmond Elliot and the Atinuke Cancer Foundation.

Nigerian celebrities like Uche Jumbo, Moyo Lawal, Pasuma, Kunle Afolayan, Monalisa Chinda, IK Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo, Desmond Elliot himself and many others turned up for the charity event.

The match set was to raise awareness against cancer and the ladies showed up to show their support and so did the men.

At the end the trophy went to the female all star team who were very excited.

See the photos from the event.

source: Stargist


You may also like

Genevieve Nnaji And The Pressure To Marry

Rapper, Zlantan Ibile Attacked By Thugs At His Residence | Watch Video

9ice unveils Tracklist for New Album “G.O.A.T”! 🐐

6 Celebrities That killed It In Their Outfits This Last Weekend

Dj Cuppy Is Moving On In Her Career As She Starting Her Own Radio Show

‘My Twin!’ – Dillish Mathews Celebrates Her Man, Emmanuel Adebayor On His Birthday

Firstbank Reacts To Presumption That Its Elephant May Swallow Customers Money

“I’d rather make bosses than be one” – Davido To Launch Record Label For Mayorkun, Dremo & Others

“I Wasn’t Really Treated Like A Celebrity In NYSC Camp” – Yoruba Actor, Owolabi Ajasa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *