Uche Jumbo, Desmond Elliot, Monalisa Chinda, Kunle Afolayan And More Attend ‘Let’s Kill It’ Charity Football Match

Yesterday Nigerian celebrities gathered for the ‘Let’s Kill It’ all star celebrity charity match powered by actor Desmond Elliot and the Atinuke Cancer Foundation.

Nigerian celebrities like Uche Jumbo, Moyo Lawal, Pasuma, Kunle Afolayan, Monalisa Chinda, IK Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo, Desmond Elliot himself and many others turned up for the charity event.

The match set was to raise awareness against cancer and the ladies showed up to show their support and so did the men.

At the end the trophy went to the female all star team who were very excited.

See the photos from the event.

source: Stargist