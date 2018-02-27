News Feed

Unbelievable: Newly Wed Man Killed, Bride Injured As Wedding Gift Explodes In Their Home (Photos)

According to BBC, a newly married man and his grandmother were killed in India when a wedding gift they were opening exploded.

The man’s wife was critically injured in the blast on Friday in the eastern state of Odisha, police said.

Soumya Sekhar and Reema Sahu got married on the 18 February and they received the “gift” at their wedding reception a few days later.

It was actually a parcel bomb and did not have the sender’s address of it, police said.

The parcel exploded as soon as it was unwrapped, relatives told local media.

Mr Sehu and his 85-year-old grandmother, Jemamani Sahu, died from their injuries in a hospital.

The motive for the attack is not clear, police said, however they suspect it was carried out by someone in the area.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

How Patience Jonathan, Shagaya Allegedly Used NGO To Launder N3.3 Billion

Champions League: Mikel Obi Speaks On What Chelsea Will Do To Barcelona At Camp Nou

Fan Attacks Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima After She Wore This Outfit To An Event

Apostle Suleman Gifts Wife Shopping Mall, Petrol Station And Transport Company (Photos)

Paul Pogba Set For Manchester United Exit

See The Moment Kidnapper Disappeared With Little Girl From Her Father’s Shop In Broad Daylight

2019 Presidential Hopeful, Fela Durotoye Replies Critics Of His Presidential Ambition

S*x Is Holy, It Shouldn’t Be Missionary Style All The Time – Actress Angel Christopher

Popular Actress Drowns Inside Hotel Bath While At Family Wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *