Unbelievable: Toddler Grabs Neck Of Bird Trying To Steal Her Lunch (Video)

The toddler grabs the bird’s neck as it tried to steal her food

A toddler surprised many people after she was caught on camera grabbing the neck of a bird that tried to steal her food.

Footage shows the girl eating what appears to be crisps from a tray, held by her mother, when the bird lands on her mum’s wrist. As the bird attempts to take the food off the girl, she grabs its neck and takes the food from its mouth, as her mother looks on with a big smile. The mum then lets the poor bird go, who looks a bit shocked but unhurt.

The footage, which was uploaded to imgur.com today, has been seen 115,000 times in just four hours and has left viewers divided. One person wrote: ‘Damn that kid has fast hands’ while another said: ‘It’s official, Bruce Lee has been reincarnated.’

However, plenty of other viewers were firmly on the bird’s side. One concerned Igmur user said: ‘That kid’s savage. Thought they were gonna crush the bird’s skull. And another added: ‘Damn, so much aggression by such a little human.’

Either way, this little girl has reflexes which could get her a shot at Olympics gold in the future.

Watch video below:

