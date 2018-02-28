News Feed

UPDATE: See Full List Of Names And Details Of The 110 Missing Yobe Schoolgirls

The Federal Government has released the names and other details of the 110 girls who have yet to be accounted for, following the attack on the Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State, on 19 Feb. 2018.

The list was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who has twice led a Federal Government delegation to Yobe since the tragic incident occurred.

The list, which was handed over to the Minister by the Yobe State Government, contains the name, age and class of each of the 110 students.

Out of the 110 missing girls, 8 are in> JSS1, 17 in JSS2, 12 in JSS3,40 in SS1, 19 in SS2 and 14 in SS3. The girls’ ages range from 11 to 19 years.

The list, which also contains the contact address and phone number of each missing girl, was verified by a 26-member Screening Committee that includes the Executive Secretary, State Teaching Service Board, Musa Abdulsalam; Director, Schools’ Management, Ministry of Education, Shuaibu Bulama; Principal of GGSTC, Adama Abdulkarim; the two Vice Principals, Ali Musa Mabu and Abdullahi Sule Lampo; Admission Officer, Bashir Ali Yerima, and the Form Masters for all the classes.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Tuesday relocated to Yobe State to personally superintend the search for the girls.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had earlier deployed more platforms to the North-east for the search, as the security agencies ramp up their efforts to locate and rescue the girls.

As at 6 pm on Monday, the NAF had flown a total of 200 hours while conducting the search Please find attached herewith the full list of the missing girls.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Microbiology Graduate Who Had Distinction Turns Bricklayer (Photos)

Dapchi Girls: Military Knew Of Boko Haram’s Plans To Abduct The Girls

You Won’t Believe What A Wife Did After Finding Another Woman’s Unclad Photos On Her Husband’s Phone

What Peace Corps Commandant, Akoh Said After Buhari Rejected Signing Peace Corps Bill

Is Nnamdi Kanu Hiding In Ghana? – Checkout What IPOB Has To Say About It

Beauty Queen Who Wore Police Uniform In Egypt Becomes Nigeria Police Ambassador (Photos)

Can Uzoho Still Be Nigeria’s Number One Keeper At World Cup?

Pretty Nigerian Student, Christiana Udoh Wins Prestigious Award In UK

Dangote Tops Forbes’ 23 African Billionaires List For The 7th Year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *