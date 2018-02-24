Entertainment, Gossip

VIDEO:Olamide, Wizkid, Phyno ,Flavour N’abania Just Hanging Out Together

We’ve all wondered what it’d be like to hang out with a famous person, but how about what it’d be like to be a famous person who gets to hang out with other famous people? You’ve probably seen the wonderful Tumblr, “Awesome People Hanging Out Together,” but the video below the hangouts of some of most Nigerian famous people .

It’s hard to understand why it’s so enjoyable to see stars interacting together, but for some reason it’s hard to not smile while watching Olamide Adedeji popularly called Olamide Baddo, Wizkid, Phyno, Flavour N’abania. WATCH VIDEO below…


