Tiwa Savage is so happy as she gets featured on international fashion magazine Vogue. The Afro pop singer took to her Instagram to share her excitement over the feature.

Tiwa Savage made it to the 10 most fashion creative celebrities on Instagram with her retro look and love for Gucci brand.

We have always known that Tiwa has a good fashion sense but we are happy to know that the world recognises that too.

Read her posts;

🙌🙌🙌🙌 thanks @voguemagazine #VogueWorld A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on Feb 27, 2018 at 10:25am PST

source: Instagram