‘How I weathered the storm, growing up in a broken home’

Multi-instrumentalist, singer and song-writer, Perpetual Atife aka Perpie, recently came up with a studio concert, which she says will change how music is appreciated. In this interview, the artiste who works as an event manager for MUSON and is a past beneficiary of the MTNF scholarship, talks about the new concept, life as a musician, marriage and other sundry issues.

What is the concept behind your programme?

Last year, on my birthday, I decided to share my music with a great audience and have a good time with friends. On Facebook Live we had about 2,000 viewers on my page. I didn’t have much of an audience at the studio because it was a small and confined space. So this year, I said to myself that I have written a few songs, even though the album is not out yet, I thought I should share it and didn’t want to wait till it was on the shelves. So I decided again to celebrate my birthday with friends and great people. I reached out to Steinway showroom and they let me use this place for free. Then I decided to invite my friends from school, as well as the ever supportive people at the MTN Foundation. In setting all this up, I was also buoyed by the fact that I wrote some songs and I felt that they were worth sharing with the world.

So how long did it take you to put this concert together?

Seriously, it’s taken me over a month to pull all this together. I have known when I wanted to do this but I didn’t have the funds, so I just kept dragging my feet but my husband supported me with funds, contacts and a lot of things. Access to funds was a big challenge but it has been a long time coming.

Was there a time that you felt like giving up?

A lot of times during the preparations, I felt like packing up and abandoning the project. First of all, my pianist, Timothy Ogunleye, left for the US. This was very destabilizing because he has been the only one that I have worked with throughout the production of this album and not being round to work with the musicians and I also was a bit difficult. I almost pulled out. Secondly, my sound engineer was unable to make it so I had to reach out to a different sound company. So it was really clumsy but I had to pull through. I am grateful for good people like Mr. Emmanuel Otunjiri and Phillip Uzor, Tombra Roberts. They all kept me going. When I look at them and see the hope in their eyes, I tell myself you can’t give up, that’s how I pulled through.

What has been your driving force?

I would say that this concert has been worth doing. For those struggling on their projects, I would say to them that the reason it came to your mind to do it in the first place, you must always go back to that reason in the first place. When I thought of giving up, my heart took me to why I thought of doing this concert – I have good intention and not doing it to get people to give me money or be better than the next person from a competitive standpoint. I did this to share my heart with people. When you think of these things, you get the right spark and move ahead.

You were a student at the MUSON, courtesy a scholarship from the MTN Foundation. What year was this and what happened from the moment you wanted to attend the school?

I went to pick up a form for an examination at the Musical Society of Nigeria, MUSON and I heard that there was this Diploma programme being offered which was very rich and intense one, I had then basically concluded that I could not afford it, as such there was no point proceeding with the forms purchase. But then while I was still talking, one the beneficiaries mentioned to me that it was free with the MTN Foundation paying for everything and all you had to do was to pass the examination. That was how I applied for it, took the exams and I passed. That was the beginning of this wonderful experience.

Before MUSON, what were you doing?

Before I went to MUSON, I was teaching. I studied Music Education at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Lagos State. I was a struggling teacher, teaching in two different schools at that time. I was making some money but I knew deep down that I needed something to push me further. I needed some more exposure, training and opportunities and the MTNF-MUSON programme was the best thing that ever happened to me in that it helped me to achieve my dreams.

What has the experience been as an alumnus?

Being a MUSON alumnus has been amazing and it has opened opportunities for me but you must know what your personal motivations are, else you will get to a point where you are trying to be better than the next person. However until you take your time to find out what you are about your personal makeup and DNA, you may not be able to see the opportunities around. I have been taking my time to figure out what I’m about, what it is I am meant to do so that I don’t end up on a racetrack where I’m competing with others. This alumni network is beautiful and rich. We all look young, trendy and on-point. 90 percent of my band members are MTNF graduates, so this system opens you to a great network and rich cluster of great people.

What has your life’s journey been like?

I come from a broken home and my mum had to fend for everybody, for all five of us and it wasn’t easy. For the most part, I grew up in Surulere. But then I lived in about seven different places from Ajangbadi to Okokomaiko, all from not having a place to lay our heads. My mom was a teacher and you know how it was teaching in a government school, where there is strike today, no salaries tomorrow and you have to raise five children all by yourself. It was very difficult and that is part of the reasons why my education was very slow but it was really tough growing up. From homelessness to days without food, from sleeping in the church and you are not sure about where you’ll wake up early in the morning, it was a grave and dire experience. Somehow the instability in accommodation did slow things down, but I mean it’s all good, today. Looking back and seeing how God has refined me and is changing things and giving me opportunities, you just know that you are worth something.

Have you had any embarrassing moment as a performer?

Sometimes when you get distracted, there are so many things going on in your head and you just play off key. This can be embarrassing and it isn’t because you don’t know what you are doing, but your mind slips and you go blank at that moment.

What about the most interesting moment you have ever had?

For me it’s when you sit in front of the audience and people are smiling at you and clapping and some people are even shedding tears and excited at what you do. I mean that is the most fulfilling moment, when you see your audience loving you for what you do and just giving God the glory for you, you don’t have any choice, you are just thankful. The experience is just beautiful.

How do you balance motherhood, marriage and music?

First of all I think God gives grace and secondly, trusting God for the best partner, someone who can support you and stand with you. It is not easy especially on him but he is still there. He sticks by me. This whole event, honestly I wouldn’t have survived alone but my husband helped me through and stood by me. It’s not easy to balance it. You just take one day at a time. Sometimes you look inefficient and people are looking down at you but deep down, they don’t know the weight you are carrying, but it is just for a while. The kids will grow up, you will be done with school and life will continue. So these things will pass and you can now sit down and focus on your gift.

How do you relax?

I read. I have just started to swim and I am having fun with it. I also listen to music.

If you were stranded on an Island and you have to go with one thing, what would that thing be?

I’ll go with a guitar so I can make music.

How many instruments do you play?

I play three instruments; the piano, guitar and the saxophone.

What has been the secret of your success?

God has been the secret of my success. Of all this that you see in my life has only been by the grace of God.

