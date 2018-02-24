Wedding Gift Explodes, Kills Groom, Grandma, Severely Injures Bride

A wedding gift received by an Indian newly-wed couple exploded five days after their wedding, killing the groom, the groom’s grandmother and leaving the bride in critical condition.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the incident occurred in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Friday, five days after the wedding, as the family was busy unpacking presents received at the wedding reception which held on February 21.

The identity of the giver of the gift remains unknown.

While the explosion killed the grandma on the spot, the groom died few days later in the hospital and the bride is reportedly in critical condition in the hospital.

The couple are from the Bolangir district of the state .

Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sesadeva Bariha said on Friday, “The family had received a parcel bomb in the guise of the gift packet today which exploded while being opened. The police have collected evidence and an investigation is on.”

Source – Deccan Chronicle