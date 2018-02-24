News Feed

‘Wedding Picture’ Of Nigerian Blogger, Linda Ikeji Surfaces Online

 

Thatfunnyprince aka Hyenana who describes himself as a ‘Spontaneous Comedian’ has not hidden his admiration of Linda Ikeji who has been openly seeking a future partner in futility over the years.

Three days ago, the comic artiste shared a photoshopped wedding photo of himself and Linda and he went as far as tagging her with the caption below:

“Woke Up to This.. @officiallindaikeji u are the best Gift any Heaven-plated man could wish for, u are intelligent, hardworking, A perfect pathfinder to those with great Aspiration & A positive force to Recon with Globally🗺.. We All Have dreams , Thank God mine is coming tru Virtually. #LINDANANA2018 Artwork by @harbeolarkeedoh (chai i pray ur wisdom wont kill u bro) #blackpanther”

Linda’s brother – Peks Ikeji is not finding the joke funny at all as he as taken to his Instagram page to shade Hyenana in a cryptic message.

Sharing the picture of a hyena, he said; “This is the only hyena I know, any other one is looking for a cheap fame”.

Meanwhile, Linda Ikeji. 37 has refused to respond to the fake wedding photograph in question.

