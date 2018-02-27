Entertainment, Gossip

Why Adekunle Gold Dedicated His New Song ‘Ire’ To His Dead Sister

Nigerian award winning musician Adekunle Gold recently released a song title ‘Ire’ and dedicated the song to Busayo

Most Nigerians has been asking who Busayo is and the musician has taken to his instagram account to reveal she is his dead sister and he is dedicating the song to her because she was one of his favorite people.

He wrote

“For Busayo”
Who is Busayo?
I’ve been getting this question a lot. Busayo is my sister. We lost her in 2011 to a Heart Complication. I’m fiercely protective of my family but I didn’t think I could skip out one of my favorite memories or people in life.
Busayo was symbolically represented by the little girl skipping around me in the video as that is who she was in real life.
She never left my side, matter of fact, she was my younger twin. We looked alike and she could sing for the whole of AFRICA.
In my heart, I believe I sing for the both of us; It was only right that I dedicated the video to her memory…
#decodingire #ire


Tags

You may also like

“Why I Opened My Fashion Outfit “Extreme Beauty Palace” In Egbeda”-Popular Yoruba Actress Bimbo Ogunnowo Speaks

Singer Davido Shows Off His New OBO Diamond Necklace Worth $100,000 – Photos

Lovely Photo Of Singer Bright Chimezie, His Wife And Children

Uche Maduagwu prays for Rita Dominic to get married soon

I Told Him My Darkest Secret ,But He Used It To Slut-Shame & Control Me – Lady Cries Out

“I Was Spiritually Attacked After Acting In FEMI ADEBAYO’s JELILI”-Popular Yoruba Actress, JEMILA, Reveals

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: TEDDY A AND BAMBAM MAKE LOVE IN THE TOILET

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: NINA HAS OPENED UP, SHE TOLD HER BOYFRIEND SHE MAY CHEAT ON HIM IN THE HOUSE

Actress, Beverly Osu Looks Sexy In Lingerie From Her Latest Photo Shoot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *