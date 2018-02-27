“Why I Opened My Fashion Outfit “Extreme Beauty Palace” In Egbeda”-Popular Yoruba Actress Bimbo Ogunnowo Speaks

The entire Egbeda town in Alimosho area of Lagos state was shut down by the presence of Nollywood actors actresses on Sunday 25th February 2018 as screen diva, Bimbo Ogunowo popularly known as Eldorado opens a boutique, cosmetics and makeover store in Lagos.

The spa which is known as Extreme Beauty Palace, didn’t fall short of its name as it can boast of world class facilities and it is situated in a serene environment.

Several Nollywood stars including Mercy Aigbe, Okiki Afolayan, DJ Kamo, Kemi Korede to mention but a few were present to show their love to Bimbo who was the toast of the day.

The celebrantor’s mother who spoke with Yorubamoviegist.com didn’t hesitate to express her gratitude to God and also poured accolades on her ‘one of a kind’ daughter.

She says “Bimbo is the kind of daughter one would be proud of amongst family and friends, may I have no reason to mourn her or weep over her because she is indeed a source of joy to me and the entire family.

“This is indeed extreme beauty palace, everyone who gets here would know that there is value for whatever you get here. I also want to appreciate all those in attendance, the Nollywood Yoruba movie family, they are such a wonderful set of people; and you pressmen because I know you are doing a good job too, thanks to you all.”

The actress, Bimbo, now also known as ‘Extreme Beauty Palace Queen’ who has been in the Nollywood industry for over 5 years and has also been in the make-up business for more than 12 years, told Yorubamoviegist.com that she decided to set up the business in Egbeda because she has spent all her life there and has a good fanbase there.

However, the beautiful screen goddess who has featured in several movies also said that her main motivation for setting up such an expensive outfit in the largest and most populous local government in Lagos is her passion and love for fashion and beauty.

The event was anchored by another veteran Yoruba movie comedian, Baba Tee and Boye Best live band, one of the most prominent singers and a rave of the moment in the Ogun state chapter of Yoruba movie makers was on ground to thrill fans and audience present.