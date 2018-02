Share the gala. Share the booze singer, Harrysong was spotted with Tania Omotayo in a recent photo that got Wizkid’s fans talking even though Wizkid had long moved on with American singer, Justin Syke.

Wizkid’s fans reacted as they warned him to back off Tania Omotayo to avoid issues with Wizkid.

See photo and comments below:

Source: Naijaloaded