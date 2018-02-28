WIZKID MAKES HIS DEBUT AT COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nigerian award winning Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, will make his first appearance at the popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival popularly known as Coachella in California.



Coachella is one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable music festivals in the United States and all over the world.

The 2017 edition of the festival was attended by 250,000 people, Wizkid who is one of Nigeria’s biggest exports, has however confirmed his participation.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the festival will return to the expanded Empire Polo Club in Indio for two weekends, April 13-15 and April 20-22.

He tweeted on Tuesday, “We taking the African culture to Coachella BTW and am bringing out everybody”.

He will be performing along sides international acts such as The Weekend, Beyoncé, and Eminem.

