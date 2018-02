The picture of Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo with Alterplate frontier, Harrysong surfaced on the internet recently and the starboy fans are flashing a warning ⚠ light at Harrysong.

While a facet of fans think it’s not wrong for the duo to hangout, Other fans used the Starboy as a threat to Harrysong to steer clear of the beautiful Tania.

Do you think it is wrong for Harrysong to hang out with Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend?

See picture below.

source: 36ng