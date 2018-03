Kai! Wizkid will atimes just do somethings ehn! and I can’t even place it. Can you Imagine what Daddy Yo! unveiled as his new pet?

Wizkid took to his instagram page to announce his new pet which happens to be a goat. Egunfe! in my own dialect.

Well Baba sabi wetin him dey do sha! I hope so.. Guess this is the addition to the Starboy FC, Incase you are also signed there, welcome your new team mate. 😂

See photo below:-

Source: Naijaloaded