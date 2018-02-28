Wizkid Performs His Debut At Coachella Festival In California

African’s Hip Hop Super star, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, will make his debut at popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival popularly known as Coachella in Indio, California.

Coachella is one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable music festivals in the United States and all over the world, reports say.

The 2017 edition of the festival was attended by 250,000 people and grossed $114.6m.

Wizkid, who is one of Nigeria’s biggest exports, confirmed his participation via a tweet on Tuesday, saying, “We taking the African culture to Coachella BTW and am bringing out everybody.”

The “Soco” crooner will be performing alongside international acts such as The Weekend, Beyoncé and Eminem.

Others are Black Coffee, Jorja Smith, Migos, Cardi B, Jidenna, Tyler the Creator.

Source: Naijaloaded