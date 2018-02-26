Wizkid’s Third Babymama, Jada Pollock Shares New Pictures Of Their Son, Zion

Motherhood is something that takes time and preparation, mentally, emotionally and physically. Everyone told me that this kind of love would be one I have never felt before, which I didn’t quite understand until I held him in my arms #Zion❤

Zion Ayo-Balogun… We forever Boy

See more pictures below;

Jada Pollock was born in London and she is a British citizen. She went to St. Saviour’s & St. Olave’s Church of England School in London. She graduate from University of Westminister.

How She Got Wizkid Into The American Market

She is a veteran in the entertainment industry. Wizkid started working with her circa 2015 and with her hep the singer has been able to have some sort of presence in the American music scene. She was formerly known as Jada Styles.

Football Business

She is the head of her very own consulting business firm she shared with Africa’s most loved football star. Didier Drogba. Jada helped to the image of several African football stars in the English Premier League.

Her Music Entry

Jada Pollock with her massive experience moved to the music side of the entertainment business and she joined Bu Vision, LLC – a management firm representing/managing some of the big names in international music scene such as Chris Brown and Pia Mia.

Chris Brown

She has worked closely with music star, Chris Brown when he visited Africa where it is mostly the time she met Wizkid. Jada Pollock took over as Wizkid’s manager at a time when he had begun to gain so much international relevance.