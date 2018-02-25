Working With Davido Requires A Lot Of Hard Work- Music Producer, Fresh

Davido’s producer, Fresh VDM, in a new interview, revealed that it requires, hardwork, patience and determination to work with the artiste.

Fresh, who is the brain behind Davido’s hit single,’FIA’ and his latest song, ‘FLORA MY FLAWA’, spoke to Vanguard about his relationship with the singer.

The producer revealed that it requires hardwork, sacrifices to work with Davido but also admitted that he compensates his workers well.

In his words;

Working with Davido has been epic; it requires a lot of hard work and determination. With someone like Davido who gets beats thrown at him from every angle, you need patience, persistence and diligence. With Davido, you have to be on your toes because he will not like every beat you make, not because it’s not dope but because it has to align with the ideas he has in his head. Also, he can call you at 2a.m and be like “Can you come over? There is this idea I have”, and you have to go to his house.

David is the sweetest and most caring person I have come to know. He has an amazing heart. People who don’t know him can hardly see it. He treats everyone as an equal regardless of your social status; he never looks down on you

source: Vanguard