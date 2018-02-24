WOW: Ali Baba Plans To Give N30Million To 30 Nigerian Youths

Nigerian comedian Ali Baba who is considered as the founding father of Nigerian comedy is set to celebrate his 30 years in the entertainment industry in grand style.

In a post he made on Instagram, he revealed that he will be giving out a sum of N30million to Nigerian youth

According to the comedian, he is giving out the said amount of money to youth that are under the age of 30 and this is to celebrate his 30 years anniversary in the comedy industry.

“In the days to come… As i kick off the celebration of 30 years on stage as a comedian, I will be revealing how 30 Nigerians below the age of 30 will benefit from my N30m intervention revolving loan. You need to begin to structure your business now before September 30. What kind of business are you into? Can your business give me back my N1m if I give it to you without interest in 1 year?” he wrote.

