Youth Corper In Kebbi Goes Missing, Have You Seen Him?

Adebowale Gasali Azeez

This is Adebowale Gasali Azeez, a promising young man who is full of life. He left Lagos for Kebbi for National Youth Service on January 15, 2018.

Since then, nothing has been heard from him. No one knows his whereabout. It’s confirmed that he’s truly posted to Kebbi for the programme but didn’t show up at the camp.

Whosoever hears anything about him should please contact his family members through the following numbers; 08145299479, 09035051555, 08023774839, 08038596491,08066503337. Thanks

