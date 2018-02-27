Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Super star musician Yungsam the God of Alert crooner was giving a heroes welcome on Sunday as he payed a visit to his old neighborhood to see his father, the recently signed 19 year old artiste was overwhelmed by the crowed that came to receive him, apparently he didn’t “expererrit”.

Yungsam was giving a royal tour of his old neighborhood shaking hands with old neighbors and friends, he also paid a visit to his former Barbers Shop where he used to deliver fine cuts for his customers, but those days are far gone now as he takes on a new career.

From the pictures we see there is no doubt the God of Alert did not just visit Yungsam but it’s here to stay as he was seen in a convoy of exotic SUVs well guarded by able men of the military.

“I came home to greet my father and get his blessings after my birthday, I promise him I was going to buy him a house very soon and take him out of ajegunle” – Yungsam

