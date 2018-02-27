Entertainment

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Super star musician Yungsam the God of Alert crooner was giving a heroes welcome on Sunday as he payed a visit to his old neighborhood to see his father, the recently signed 19 year old artiste was overwhelmed by the crowed that came to receive him,  apparently he didn’t “expererrit”.

Yungsam was giving a royal tour of his old neighborhood shaking hands with old neighbors and friends, he also paid a visit to his former Barbers Shop where he used to deliver fine cuts for his customers, but those days are far gone now as he takes on a new career.

 

From the pictures we see there is no doubt the God of Alert did not just visit Yungsam but it’s here to stay as he was seen in a convoy of exotic SUVs well guarded by able men of the military.

 

“I came home to greet my father and get his blessings after my birthday, I promise him I was going to buy him a house very soon and take him out of ajegunle” –  Yungsam

 

Pictures don’t lie, feast your eyes below…

 

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

 

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

 

Click https://youtu.be/7inw- c4iGTg

 

Follow @yungsamoflife to get regular updates on the progress of this fast rising musical artiste.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


You may also like

Hushpuppi reveals what he currently misses a lot!

Kim Kardashian stuns on the cover of Vogue India as she opens up about what she hates/loves about her family

Adekunle Gold shares throwback photo with his late sister

Is Britney Spears really 36? See new photos of her

Chaos erupts as drunk father-in-law forces bride to kiss him in front of wedding guests

Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki split after being together for 20 years

Here is a close-up photo of Oprah Winfrey at the ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ premiere, people are drooling about

What blogger Sandra Rose wrote about Jada Pinkett Smith and Duane Martin is the most savage thing you will read today!

Bollywood star Sridevi didn’t die of heart attack, she “accidentally drowned in hotel bath”, postmortem reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *