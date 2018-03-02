Entertainment, Sports, Trending

2 days to take a selfie with the authentic FIFA World Cup Trophy

One, two …its two days to the arrival of the most iconic trophy in the sport universe. The FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives Nigeria in two days’ time and the buzz is all over the place. Some individuals have even planned keeping vigil just to be the first to take a selfie with the Trophy when it arrives. Again, that will be another Guinness world record moment.

Start drafting your World Cup Trophy to-do list because it’s going to be an exciting time hanging with the World Cup Trophy. I just hope you already have your World Cup Trophy tickets now. Don’t dull yourself! Make sure you are “ReadyFor” the most magical moment 2018 will have to offer you.


