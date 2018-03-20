20 killed, 300 cows stolen in Taraba after President Buhari’s visit

President Buhari visited Taraba state on Monday over the killing resulting from clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the area.

No fewer than twenty persons have been reportedly killed while about three hundred cows were stolen after a fresh outbreak of ethnic violence on the Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna area of Taraba state. The incident took place on Monday, March 5, 2018, same day President Muhammadu Buhari visited Taraba state over the killing resulting from clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the area.

A fleeing resident, Saadu Mogoggo, told Vanguard that his house was attacked at Leme suburb of Gembu. Mogoggo said two of his brothers were killed on Saturday evening and their cattle rustled by a group he identified as the Mambilla Militia.

“As I speak with you, we are yet to bury their corpses,” he said. “The ethnic militias attacked our residence in Leme, where they killed our father last month. During this attack, the Mambillas took away over 100 cows.

“My two younger brothers reported the matter to a nearby military base and a soldier was attached as escort to retrievethe stolen cows. Unfortunately, in the process, my younger brothers were both killed while the soldier fled with injury,” he added.

Abdu Gagarau, another resident of the area, who said he was speaking from hiding, said: “The burning and killing by herdsmen continued till early this morning (yesterday).

“Since last Thursday they have been attacking our settlements and over 20 people killed. Some were buried and over 300 cattle stolen by the militias.

“The Mambila ethnic group is known for attacking other tribes. They attacked the Panso in 1982, the Fulani in 2002 and in 2017. When eventually we retaliate, the normal shouts of herdsmen will start. Let government be proactive and come to our rescue,” he added.

17 Killed in Benue

Similarly, seventeen people have been killed Okpokwu, Benue state by suspected Fulani herdsmen. According to Channels TV, the Chairman of the local Government, Ogwuche Olofu, confirmed the attack.

Olofu said the herdsmen attacked the village on Monday, March 5, 2018, after accusing the youths in the community of attacking them. The LG chairman, who put the death figure at 17, said many people were also missing after the attack, a possible kidnap situation.