2019 Election: APC Speaks On Reports That It Endorsed Buhari For Second Term

The spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, on behalf of the party, has denied viral reports that it endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term.
 

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi 

While speaking in a telephone interview with The PUNCH, in Abuja, on Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said what the party’s National Executive Committee did at its last meeting, was to pass a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee.

The All Progressives Congress spokesman made it clear that a vote of confidence was not the same as endorsing the President for a second term, adding that the issue of endorsing the President for a second term did not form part of discussions during the NEC meeting.

Speaking in response to a question on whether the endorsement of Buhari for a second term in 2019 was part of decisions taken during the party’s last NEC meeting, Abdullahi said, “NO.”

He said: “You will recall that the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, addressed this issue while responding to a question on the issue of 2019 at yesterday (Tuesday’s) briefing when he said, the President has not said he wants to contest and that for now, his focus is on the issue of governance, so the issue of endorsing him (President) for a second term in 2019 did not arise.”

Recall that Reuters had on Wednesday, quoted two unnamed APC leaders as saying the APC National Executive Committee of the APC had endorsed President Buhari to seek re-election.

