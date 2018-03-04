2019 Election: Campaign Posters Of Senator Dino Melaye For President Flood The Streets (Photos)

Nigerian politician and member of the 8th National Assembly, representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye’s politicial campaign posters for President ahead of 2019 general election, has flooded the streets of Nigeria.

The posters was captured with the caption: “Vote Sen. Dino Melaye for president 2019, Let us take our tomorrow today. Enough of old age and cluelessnes vote right, vote Dino.”

The posters however did not indicate details of the political party or sponsor of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Senator Melaye took to his social media account to deny the posters stating that they did not emanate from him or his campaign office.

