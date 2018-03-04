News Feed

2019: IBB Meets Danjuma In Secret Meeting

Ahead of the 2019 election coming up early next year, former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida has secretly met with Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd).

Gen. Theophilus  Danjuma (rtd) and Former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda

Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida has secretly met with Gen. Theophilus  Danjuma (rtd) at the former’s hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger State capital.

According to DailySun, the meeting which took place at the inner parlour at the upper terrace of the building lasted for about three hours.

The report further revealed that Gen. Danjuma arrived at the Minna airport at exactly 11:45a.m and was driven straight to the Babangida mansion and was ushered into the private parlour.

The duo, it was gathered went into the meeting at about 1:00p.m after they had lunch when they asked every other guests that accompanied the visitor to excused them.

The meeting ended 4:05p.m. and Gen. Danjuma made way straight to his host private Mercedes Benz E class that brought him from the airport and zoomed off.

It was gathered that the meeting might not be unconnected with the current security and political situations in the country especially the upcoming 2019 election.

“I am very sure that they must have discussed the general situation in the country, both security and the political situation”

“Nobody was in the parlour with them. It was only two of them. The meeting started after they had lunch together and it lasted for about three hours.

“Gen. Danjuma left the house here exactly 4:05 and he was taken straight to the airport. That is all I can tell you about the visits. He was actually here and they met,” the source added.

The meeting is coming barely three weeks after Babangida released his controversial letter to President Mohammadu Buhari, advising him not to contest the 2019 general election.

