News Feed

2019: Why Buhari May Lose In Bauchi State – Nasiru Darazo

 

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari may risk Bauchi state’s cumulative votes if All Progressives Congress, APC insists on giving the party’s governorship ticket to Governor Mohammad Abubakar in 2019 election.

An APC chieftain, Alhaji Nasiru Darazo told DAILY POST in an interview in Bauchi that all strategies have been put in place to politically bury Abubakar’s second term, alleging huge failure of APC under the governor.

Darazo who is from the faction of speaker Yakubu Dogara and that of Dr Ibrahim Lame added that they will not spare anything in an effort to dislodge Abubakar during the primaries e in favour of Lame.

He boasted that Abubakar will surely be slapped by delegates within the APC for failing to redeem a promise of N3 million each to 20 LGAs.

The party chieftain lament that there is no any achievement in Bauchi state under Abubakar in spite of the huge allocation from the federal government

“I strongly advise the APC, President Buhari and the national working committee to heed my advice or risk our votes in Bauchi state because we cannot vote APC where Abubakar is eventually given governorship ticket ahead of 2019 election, ” added Darazo.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Wife Checks Husband’s Phone For The First Time After Six Years Of Marriage…What She Discovered Will Shock You

Only Son Who Married A Second Wife In Order To Have A Male Child, Now Has Six Daughters

Boyfriend Butchers Girlfriend After He Allegedly Caught Her Flirting With Another Guy (Graphic Photo)

Nigerian Man Reportedly Marries 15-Year-Old Indian Girl (Photos)

Read The Dramatic Reason Why This Lady Abandoned A Job Interview

#BBnaija: Bambam’s Management Clears The Air After Her ‘Toilet Incident’ With Teddy A

Abomination! Evil Father Joins Son In S*xually Abusing Daughter In Cross River (Photos)

Love In The Air: Mercy Johnson Spotted In Loved-Up Position With Husband In Beautiful New Photo

Google Unveils New Search Engine For Nigerian Job Seekers… Here’s All The Details

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *