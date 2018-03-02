2019: Why Buhari May Lose In Bauchi State – Nasiru Darazo

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari may risk Bauchi state’s cumulative votes if All Progressives Congress, APC insists on giving the party’s governorship ticket to Governor Mohammad Abubakar in 2019 election.

An APC chieftain, Alhaji Nasiru Darazo told DAILY POST in an interview in Bauchi that all strategies have been put in place to politically bury Abubakar’s second term, alleging huge failure of APC under the governor.

Darazo who is from the faction of speaker Yakubu Dogara and that of Dr Ibrahim Lame added that they will not spare anything in an effort to dislodge Abubakar during the primaries e in favour of Lame.

He boasted that Abubakar will surely be slapped by delegates within the APC for failing to redeem a promise of N3 million each to 20 LGAs.

The party chieftain lament that there is no any achievement in Bauchi state under Abubakar in spite of the huge allocation from the federal government

“I strongly advise the APC, President Buhari and the national working committee to heed my advice or risk our votes in Bauchi state because we cannot vote APC where Abubakar is eventually given governorship ticket ahead of 2019 election, ” added Darazo.

