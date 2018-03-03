3 Cousins Die In Fatal Car Crash After Attending Birthday Party In Edo State



Operatives from the Homicide Unit of the Edo State Police Command are trying hard to unravel how three boys who are first children of their respective parents died after attending a birthday party in Benin, Edo State.

The names of the dead cousins have been given as Micheal Osula, Igie Edosomwan and Kelvin Idemudia. Already, there is confusion in the area over the mysterious and questionable manner of their deaths.

A report by NewTelegraph reveals that the three brothers were said to have died on Sunday last week after a birthday ceremony held at Ogida quarters in Egor Local Government Area.

Sources close to them said after they were confirmed dead moments they were rushed to a nearby hospital after complaining of not feeling well. Mother of one of the deceased, Mrs. Comfort Edosomwan, had wailed profusely over the sudden demise of her son.

Edosomwan, who disclosed that her son was about to eat in the house when an unidentified friend of his called him to join him to the birthday party, alleged money ritual in the ugly and dramatic incident.

She also appealed to the police to thoroughly investigate the matter, adding that one of the suspects arrested in connection to the deaths had recently returned from Ghana.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, when contacted, said some suspects were being interrogated over the deaths.