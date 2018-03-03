3 Essential Beauty Benefits Of Aloe vera To Prevent Aging



Aloe vera is a popular,succulent plant that stores water in its leaves, which are thick and fleshy.

The leaves produce two substances – the gel, which is more or less water with several other nutrients mixed in, and the sap, which is also known as aloe latex.

Below are some beauty benefits of aloevera:

1. Prevents Premature Signs Of Aging

Wrinkles and fine lines are bound to appear as you age. But, other factors may hasten what is a natural process. Aloe vera helps in preventing these early signs of aging. Here is how to use aloe vera to prevent early aging.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon aloe vera gel

½ teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon instant oatmeal

How to use

Add all the ingredients in a bowl, and mix till they form a paste.

Apply the paste on your face and keep it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse with cold water.

Why this is effective

As your skin ages, it tends to get drier and loses its elasticity. This makes your skin more open to wrinkles and fine lines. Aloe moisturizes the skin, and it also helps to remove dead cells.

2. Reduces Acne And Helps Lighten spots and black heads

The aloe gel can work wonders on your skin by reducing acne and clearing the blemishes and scars that get left behind.

How To Use

Aloe vera mixed with a few drops of lemon juice, can help in the reduction of acne and acne scars. Adding lemon juice is very important because lemon possesses skin lightening properties that can help with blemishes.

What You Need for this

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

2 to 3 drops lemon juice

What You Have To Do

Add the lemon juice to the aloe vera gel and combine them together.

Massage the gel on your face. This mask is best used as an overnight treatment.

Why this works well

Aloe vera is an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agent because of the presence of gibberellins and auxins. This helps reduce your acne. It also stimulate the growth of new cells while speeding up the healing process for acne and prevents scarring.

3. Moisturizes Skin

Aloe vera gel has been listed by many beauty experts by many as their most cherished moisturizer. It has shown miraculous effects on oily and acne-prone skin.

Here is how to Use it

Aloe vera gel can be directly extracted from the plant and applied to your skin. Alternatively, there are plenty of ready-to-use aloe gels available in the market. But if you are opting for them, make sure that the aloe vera gel in it constitutes 90 to 100 percent of the product.

What You Need for this

An Aloe vera leaf

What You Have To Do

Peel off the outer layer of the aloe leaf to get to the gel.

Scoop out the gel and store it in a container.

Gently massage the gel on your face. Store the rest in the refrigerator to prolong it.

Why Does this Work for skin?

Aloe vera increases the water content in your skin, and leaves it hydrated without making it greasy.

Confused? Watch this youtube video by T’Keyah B to learn more

