5 Things Happening in Nigeria Today

Here is a quick recap of everything happening in Nigeria today. From Buhari’s visit to Taraba and other troubled zones to the outbreak of Cholera killing 2 in Bauchi to Dapchi girls.

Buhari visits troubles states

After a heap of criticisms from Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari will finally visit Taraba, Benue, Zamfara, Yobe and Rivers States. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, also revealed in a statement that Buhari would consequently visit the states affected by terrorist attacks and communal clashes that have led to the loss of lives and properties. President Muhammadu Buhari is visiting Jalingo, Taraba State this afternoon to undertake an on the spot assessment of the various occurrences in the State.

Cholera kills two in Bauchi

Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Pharmacist Ibrahim Gamawa has revealed that 2 persons have died as cholera broke out in the state. According to him, out of the twenty new cases, two died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) while the remaining Eighteen patients are responding to treatment at the same hospital.

George Weah wants Nigeria to win worldcup

Liberian president George Weah today visited Buhari. This would by the first visit by Mr. Weah to Nigeria since he was elected president. He was sworn in as president on January 22 after defeating immediate past vice president Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party. The former footballer backs Nigeria To Win World Cup.

Lassa fever outbreak higher than previous

Lassa fever should have a fatality rate of 1% but in this current outbreak in Nigeria it’s 22% https://t.co/PWUgJRnEQi — Stephanie Hegarty (@stephhegarty) March 5, 2018

Dapchi Girls Still Missing

No one in Nigeria has been able to tell where exactly the over 100 school girls who were abducted by Boko Haram member over one week ago are. Not the military or the Federal government.