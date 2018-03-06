56-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Beaten By Muslims Who Blocked A Road To Pray In Bayelsa (Photos)

Dorothy Doubara shared the sad story

A Nigerian woman by name, Angaye Dorothy Doubara has cried out for help after Muslims who blocked a major road to pray attacked her mother in Bayelsa state.

According to Doubara from Bayelsa, the Muslims who blocked the road beat up her 56-year-old mother after the woman had asked them to leave a major road they blocked during prayer for her to pass through.

Doubara shared photos of the Muslims writing: “On 2/3/18 at 2pm my parents were on there way to Greater Evangelism World Crusade State HQ Opolo Yenagoa on a Ministry assignment when they drove into Opolo road. It was totally blocked, Muslims were praying with an overflow to the main road.

They horned severally hoping they could pass through all to no avail so they waited paitently for 15mins. After the prayers instead of making way for cars to pass, these Muslims attacked my mum’s car, hitting the car and beat her up seriously – a 56 years old woman – even broke her spectacles in the process.

We thank God she is safe and sound. I wonder if it is now lawful for people to block a major road? I wonder whether we are still safe in our own dear state Bayelsa? Few weeks ago, it was the same Muslims attacking my farm destroying crops worth millions of Naira, yt nobody is saying anything about it. Few days ago it was my mum, luckily she survived.

The Muslims who blocked a road in Bayelsa to pray

Who knows who it will be tomorrow. Bayelsans wake up! It is now obvious that this is a religious battle?”

