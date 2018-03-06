6 TIPS ON HOW TO GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS NATURALLY

Almost all women have to deal with this problem at some point in their lives. There are several natural remedies, and below you’ll find a list of effective tips on how to get rid of stretch marks

1) Exfoliation.

Dry, dead skin cells build up on the skin every day which makes skin feel rough and look dull. Exfoliating removes this excess build up of skin cells to reveal fresh, new skin beneath.

2) Massage.

For best results, massage your skin with almond oil. It’s rich in Vitamin E, safe for using during pregnancy and helps the skin develop collagen and elastin, which it needs to repair stretch marks. For those with nut allergies, olive oil is an excellent alternative.

3) Moisturizing.

Keeping skin moisturized is an essential part of reducing the appearance of stretch marks and preventing new ones from developing. Moisturize daily, concentrating on areas that have stretch marks or may develop them in the future. You can also add Vitamin E capsules into your moisturizer that you use on your stretch marks, because Vitamin E is known to be one of the best natural scar remedies, it helps stimulate collagen production and improves texture and elasticity of the skin.

4) Aloe Vera.

Is most effective in pure aloe vera gel, it needs to be left on the skin for about an hour or two to absorb, so that you might see full benefits of the treatment, before rinsing it away with water. Doing this regularly will moisturize the skin and speed up its healing process.

5) Coffee grinds with olive oil.

To stimulate the area where you have stretch marks apply some coffee grinds mixed with olive oil and massage this paste into the problematic section of your skin for about 5 minutes. Coffee grinds will gently exfoliate and stimulate your skin and olive oil will naturally moisturize and soften it