75 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Pastor Enoch Adeboye As He Turns 76

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye is celebrating his 76th birthday today. He was born on the 2nd of March 1942.

The esteemed man of God has already received several congratulatory messages from loved ones and church members all over the world including President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

Here are 75 quick facts about him you should know about:

1. He was born on 2nd March, 1942.

2. He hails from Ifewara, Osun state.

3. He came from a very poor family, he never wear shoes until he was 18.

4. Got admitted to Ilesha Grammar School in 1956.

5. He got Bsc in Mathematics from the University of Ife in 1967.

6. Bagged Masters degree in Hydrodynamics in 1969 from the University of Lagos.

7. Bagged PhD in Applied Mathematics in 1975 from University of Lagos.

8. His earliest vision was to be the youngest Vice Chancellor in Africa.

9. He got married in 1967 to Foluke Adenike (Nee Adeyokunnu).

10. The severe sickness of his daughter led him to The Redeemed Christian Church Of God in 1973.

11. He became bornagain under the ministration of Late Rev.Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi at The Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Ebute Metta on

29th July 1973.

12. His sold his goat and borrowed money from neighbours in order to pay for his school fees for him to enroll in the only missionary school in his village.

13. Pastor Adeboye was born on Sunday when rain falling and sun was shining.

14. His childhood nickname is ‘’The Tiger’’.

15. He was born at a time when a certain king mounted the throne in Ilesha, Osun state.

16. Pastor Adeboye was born at home on a Sunday with no one to midwife his birth process.

17. His full names :Elijah, Sunday, Olagundoye, Adetona, Enoch, Adejare, Adeboye.

18. He started his university education in University of Nigeria Nsukka but civil war forced him to University of Ife in the final year.

19. He lectured at the University of Ilorin and University of Lagos.

20. Pastor Adeboye was ordained as a Pastor in 1975.

21. He started as an interpreter for the founder of RCCG, Rev. Josiah Akindayomi.

22. At the initial stage, Pastor Adeboye’s duty in the church was to translate Akindayomi’s sermons from the Pastor’s native Yoruba language into English.

23. He got married at 25.

24. He has 4 biological Children.

25. The name of Pastor Adeboye’s father:Moses Adeboye.

26. His Father’s Profession: A farmer and a part-time traditional musician.

27. The name of Pastor Adeboye’s mother: Esther.

28. His Mother’s profession: a trader in locust beans.

29. He attended St. Stephen’s Anglican Primary School Ifewara.

30. He attended The Anglican Church before joining RCCG.

31. His father died when he was in final year at the secondary school.

32. His School principal accompanied him to his Father’s burial.

33. He went back to school the same day after his father’s burial to write his exams.

34. Pastor Adeboye won the best student’s prize in Secondary.

35. At age 18, he borrowed a pair of shoes which he wore to mount the rostrum for the collection of his prizes.

36. He also borrowed a pant from a relative to wear for the prize giving day.

37. Upon gaining an admission, he joined the volleyball team of University Of Nigeria, Nsukka.

38. He was once a boxer.

39. Pastor Adeboye once taught in a local school before gaining an admission into University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

40. In 1977, Pastor Adeboye paid 15 years rent to hire a Cocoa warehouse in Ifewara for use as a branch of RCCG.

41. Pastor Adeboye became the General Overseer of RCCG in January 1981.

42. Pastor Adeboye’s predecessor and founder of RCCG passed on to glory in November 2,1980 at the age of 71.

43. Adeboye’s modesty made him refused tobe called Reverend or General Superintendent as it was the practice in RCCG then but he chose to be called General Overseer.

44. Pastor Adeboye inherited 40 parishes of RCCG in 1981.

45. Adeboye has grown the church to more than 15,000 parishes in more than 100 countries.

46. Names of Pastor Adeboye’s Children: Bolu(married to Pst Akin Adubi-The only daughter), Dare, Leke and Adeolu.

47. All Pastor Adeboye’s Children are Pastors

48. Pastor Adeboye’s son-Leke is his Personal Assistant.

49. Pastor Adeboye’s son –Dare is the RCCG, Region 8,youth Pastor, Abuja.

50. His son-Adeolu is the head of Nehemiah team at the Redemption Camp. Also the MD/CEO of a fashion outfit-Wisemen Apparel.

51. Pastor Adeboye’s only daughter Bolu Adubi is married to Pastor Akin Adubi and they pastored together at Maryland, USA.

52. Pastor Adeboye established a modern prayer camp in his home town-Ifewara which he named Mount Carmel Prayer Village.

53. He started organizing Holy Ghost services in the Mid 80s at the RCCG Headquatres, Ebute Metta.

54. Adeboye came to international limelight on December 18,1998 when he hosted The first open air Holy Ghost Congress in Lekki-Lagos.

55. CNN and BBC reported that 1998 Holy Ghost Congress was attended by over 7 million people which was the largest gathering of people in one

spot on earth.

56. In 1999, Pastor Adeboye’s Holy Ghost Congress has grown to 12 million attendance.

57. Holy Ghost Congress moved to Redemption camp permanently in 1999.

58. Pastor Adeboye’s trademark wear is pintstriped suit; a gleaming white and a bowtie.

59. At every programme or function, he always wear the same attire or at times the same colour with his wife.

60. Pastor Adeboye organizes Special Holy Ghost service in March to celebrate God for his birthday.

61. Pastor Adeboye has moved Holy Ghost congress from a day program to a week long program every December.

62. He organizes the Quarterly Festival of Festival of Life in London, Uk and various cities in the US with an average attendance of over 50,000 in the

Uk and 100,000 in the US respectively.

63. He established digital cable channels called-Open Heavens TV, Liveway TV and satellite Radio, RTM and Dove TV.

64. He published a daily devotional called Open Heavens annually

65. Pastor Adeboye has written over 60 books

66. 1999 – Received honorary citizenship and key of Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

67. 2000 – Dedicated the first chapel in the Nigerian Presidential Villa, Abuja, Nigeria.

68. 2002 – Received the key to the city of Detroit, Michigan.

69. 2005 – Received honorary citizenship and key of Dallas, Texas, USA.

70. 2005 – Received honorary citizenship and key of Baltimore, Maryland, United States.

71. 2008 – Awarded a National Honor (Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) by the Nigerian President.

72. 2009 – Led the Pre-Summit Prayers at the 64th General Assembly of the United Nations Headquarters, New York.

73. 2009 – Named one of The World’s Fifty Most Powerful People by Newsweek Magazine (USA).

74. 2009 – Awarded honorary doctorate degree – University of Lagos, Lagos, Nigeria.

2009 – Awarded honorary doctorate degree – University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria.

2009 – Awarded honorary doctorate degree in Theology – Canada Christian College, Canada.

2010 – Awarded a National Sports Honor (Spiritual Pillar of Nigerian Sports).

2011 – Chaired United Nations Global Summit on the Road Map to a Culture of Peace in the Middle East.

2011 – Awarded honorary doctorate degree – University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria.

2011 – Received award as the Best/Most Profitable Icon/Personality in Nigeria

2014 – Awarded National Honour – (CON) Commander of the Order of the Niger

2015 – Awarded Honorary Doctor of Science– University of Lagos

2015 – Certificate of Recognition – The Congress of The United States of America

2015 –Presidential Merit Award – The Nigerian Society of Engineers.

75. He is a Child of God to the core, he is very humble, well respected by all

