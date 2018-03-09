Entertainment, Gossip

9 Short Hairstyles That Will Make You Ditch Your Braids


Pixie hairstyles really never go out of fashion; they give a kind of subtle class and elegance no other style might be able to give you.

These style is not as expensive as others to make as there are weaves that are a bit cheap you can use.

Below are some lovely photos of this style

1. If you are bold enough, you can try this.

2. Tousled beauty

3. This is another lovely one

4. Such sophistication!

5. Yes, this is definitely beautiful

6. This is also beautiful

7. This is bound to transform your look.

8. Short hair gives a different level of class.

9. You could also make something like this


