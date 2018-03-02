News Feed

Abomination! Evil Father Joins Son In S*xually Abusing Daughter In Cross River (Photos)

A man has been apprehended for allegedly joining his son to r*pe his little daughter at their home in Eshiagurube Boki local government area of Cross River state.

According to Facebook user, Kijiejake Jacob Ochang who shared the pictures and narrated what happened, the shameless pair committed the abominable act in the absence of the girl’s mother (the man’s wife).

Both the father and son were apprehended and tied with a chain to a big tyre before they were handed over to the authorities for proper prosecution.

See more images:

The accused father in question 

The alleged minor offender  

