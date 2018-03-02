Ace Nigerian Singer, D’Banj Reveals Shocking Reason Why He Is Not Performing In Nigerian Cities

Nigerian ace musician and frontline singer, D’banj has revealed the sole reason he doesn’t performin Nigerian cities.

During a session at the ongoing social media week in Lagos. The singer said, he will go on tour in Nigeria when he knows there’s profit in it, not just to satisfy fans and go home broke.

D’banj was one of the speakers at 2018 Social Media week holding in Lagos, the singer took everyone by surprise when he said he will tour in Nigeria when I know there is profit which got many wondering if other Singers doing their tours in few cities in Nigeria are not making money from it.

But D’banj didn’t give a break down analysis of why he won’t really tour.

Source: Naijaloaded