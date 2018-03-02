Entertainment

Ace Nigerian Singer, D’Banj Reveals Shocking Reason Why He Is Not Performing In Nigerian Cities

Nigerian ace musician and frontline singer, D’banj has revealed the sole reason he doesn’t performin Nigerian cities.

During a session at the ongoing social media week in Lagos. The singer said, he will go on tour in Nigeria when he knows there’s profit in it, not just to satisfy fans and go home broke.

D’banj was one of the speakers at 2018 Social Media week holding in Lagos, the singer took everyone by surprise when he said he will tour in Nigeria when I know there is profit which got many wondering if other Singers doing their tours in few cities in Nigeria are not making money from it.

But D’banj didn’t give a break down analysis of why he won’t really tour.

Source: Naijaloaded


You may also like

Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tboss Is A Goddess As She Stuns In New Photos To Celebrate New Month

Why I Spent 9 Years In University – Comedian Ayo Makun

Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Explains How Her Bum Bum Embarrassed Her In Bank Today

Most Record Labels In Nigeria Are Founded By ‘Yahoo Bois’ – D’banj Explodes

Nollywood To Shoot Local ‘Black Panther’ Movie? (Photos)

Baddest!! Davido Maintain His Record As He Just Hit 6m Followers On Instagram

Nigerian Songstress, Chidinma Stuns As She Debuts New Look | PHOTOS

L.A.X Unveils His New Recording Studio And Office In Lekki (See Photos)

What Victor Moses Told Chelsea Players About Me – Davido

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *