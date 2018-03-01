Entertainment

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo Celebrates His Birthday With A Heavy Heart And This Is The Reason Behind It

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo is celebrating another birthday and rather than list what he is grateful for the actor uses the opportunity to raise awareness about the missing Dapchi girls and other social ills going on in the country.

The actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts on it.

He said, “Greetings my dear friends and Proximate people. IT’S MY BIRTHDAY TODAY. To God be all the Glory. All through my life, I have never hidden my hatred for oppression against the less privileged. My system refuses to come to terms with seeing a person being maltreated. These days stories abound of mothers treating other people’s children under their care with so much WICKEDNESS such as inflicting hot knife burns on them. I JUST CAN’T TAKE IT. I can severe a relationship and I have severed relationships on this basis.

“It’s almost two weeks since about 107 girls of the DAPCHI community in Yobe State were abducted. I have had sleepless nights because they will be and are maltreated. I JUST CAN’T TAKE IT. I salute our gallant Armed Forces for their efforts in the past and implore them to comb all the nooks and crannies to rescue these innocent daughters of ours. Their hope is that their country will come to their rescue, we MUST NOT fail them. Nothing to me will be a better birthday present than this. To the citizenry, please say a word of prayer, to their parents, my heart goes out to you.”

Read his lovely birthday post;

A post shared by DIMKPA ISE NDI MBAISE (@kanayo.o.kanayo) on

source: Instagram


