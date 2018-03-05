Actress Biodun Okeowo Goes Out Shopping With Bum Shot [PICS]

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo popularly known as Omo Butty goes out shopping with a bum shot and lovely purple top.

The actress who is currently on set of a new movie titled BAD MARKET in the UK looks stunning and gorgeous.

Recall the actress took to her instagram page to places all the available curses in the Bible on a lady, who said she won’t reap the fruit of her labor, on her kids for not taking care of her mother.

Below Is What She Wrote:

Good morning fams! I overlook most things but when it comes to curses and that, that has to do with my kids I don’t keep calm. Please fams one word for this idiot. Because right now I don’t understand why some people will hide under private page to perpetrate an evil act like this😳. A curse on a mum who’s struggling on her kids…. Girl I place all the curses in the Bible on you @ola_mi_de gbogbo awon abiyamo aye ati orun won a panu po sepe fun e😡

For your information girl, my mother lives with me she’s not in Ijebu. I know you will deactivate this account soon but all the curses shall follow you, wherever you go in Jesus Name too Amen!