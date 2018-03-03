Entertainment, Gossip

Actress Bukola Awoyemi Encourages Her Husband To Cheat

Nollywood actress Bukola Awoyemi, popularly known for her role in the hit movie Arugba, has poured out her disgust on the female Object that men use for satisfaction.

The actress who was speaking on men cheating has issued that if by mistake she gets entangled with a man that cheats, she prefer him doing it with another woman rather than a doll.

“I never wished for a man that will cheat on me when I get married but if I end up with one with cheating genes in his blood, I would prefer him to cheat on me with a human being than with an object. The reason is simple; it is just inhuman to do it with an object. Dolls are inanimate objects, as far as I am concerned,”

Bukola is the baby mama of Yoruba actor, Damola Olatunji. Many say she is the reason the actors marriage with his UK based wife crashed after she had twins for him, a boy and a girl.


Tags

You may also like

WATCH VIDEO: Odunlade Adekola And Funke Akindele Will Make You Lose Your Morals With Funny This Skit

9 Celebrities Who Stylishly Rocked The Trending Tracksuit Pants

Beautiful Photos From Pastor Adeboye’s 76th Birthday Celebration

3 Essential Beauty Benefits Of Aloe vera To Prevent Aging

Popular Nigerian pastor arrested with tramadol, guns, N4 Million (PHOTOS)

“Weird” statue of Ebony Reigns surfaces in Ghana (Photos)

Life Is Really Good With Adesua Etomi (See Photos)

Singer, Kas has revealed why he left music to become a Pastor

Why I didn’t Attend Faze’s Birthday Bash and Concert –Blackface

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *