Actress Onyii Alex Shuts Down Internet With Scandalous Black Gown (Photos)

 

Onyi Alex

The popular actress who recently turned a year older, took to her Instagram to share these photos of her stunning look last night, in this shimmering black gown from Fab Klosets, an online boutique.

The fairly transparent outfit which showcased her pants and bra have got people talking on social media. 

“Find a girl who’s bad enough to get everybody’s attention but loyal enough to only want u” she captioned the photos.

Some social media fundamentalists and puritans have questioned the rationale behind the seductive dress which could exposed her to molestation and abuse.

