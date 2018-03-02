Entertainment

Actress Tiffany Haddish cries out after her makeup kit and Fendi bag is stolen at Essence’s Black Women event (Video)

American actress and stand-up comedian, Tiffany Haddish is currently not happy after a brazen thief stole a gift bag that contained her makeup kit and a Fendi bag belonging to her makeup artist, Dionne Wynn. T.

The bags reportedly went missing at the 11th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Gala, which held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The 38-year-old comedienne took to Instagram late on Thursday, to plead with the person who took the bag to return the items.

“Hey y’all it’s me Tiffany Haddish. I just had to keep it 100 with you,” the L.A. native began. “I had an awesome time at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, but here’s the thing, okay, me and my ‘She Ready’ team was taking pictures together and they had gave us gift bags. And my make-up artist had put her bag inside the gift bag and then the girl who said she was going to watch the bags and not let nobody take the bags let somebody take the motherf**king bags!,’ she said.

Watch the video below.

PLEASE HELP #blackwomaninhollywood

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


