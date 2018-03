Pastor B.E. Aimakhu, father of Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham, who died last year after clocking 77 years old on 1st October 2017, was buried yesterday March 1st, in Ibadan,Oyo state.

Toyin Aimakhu, who was present at the burial ceremony with her siblings, cried uncontrollably as her father who died after a brief illness, was laid to rest.

Here are photos below;

Source: Naijaloaded