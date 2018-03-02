Advice Column: My Girlfriend Says Hurtful Things to me Whenever We Have an Issue

Hi editor, I read your column frequently. Great job there. I have this worry. My girlfriend is nagging. I try to avoid that aspect of her, but each time we have a problem, she says aching things.

She gets insulting. But minutes later, she gets on her knees to apologise for her bad-mouthing. She will promise to change that attitude, but she keeps doing the same thing each time we disagree. But she’s good at other aspects for a potential wife.

What can/should I do?

Hello readers, here’s the INFORMATION NIGERIA advice column, are you in a confusing situation that needs answers? then send it here: [email protected] and we would definitely fix you up.