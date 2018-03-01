Advice Column: Should I Do it to help my parents with the rent?

I need answers ASAP! My parents are experiencing very trying times. The family has next to nothing when it comes to finance. To feed has become a problem and I know my parents are doing all they can to see that we survive. Yesterday, the landlord came for the 3rd time this year to ask for his rent. The thing with the landlord is, he lacks maturity when asking for his money. He starts to shout from the gate, then when he gets into the compound he starts calling out my dad’s name provocatively and says he’s not leaving, if he doesn’t get his money. My parents would go out to beg him, that’s when the shouting doubles.

I get so embarrassed every time he does that. So, yesterday, a co-tenant after the landlord had performed his drama saw me going out for my JAMB class, when he stopped me and said he had something to tell me that would help me. I was interested until he said he could give us the money for the rent if I become his girlfriend and have s*x with him every time he wants. I was very disgusted at first but then I remembered that the landlord would still come again and the embarrassment worsens with each coming.

Please, what should I do?

