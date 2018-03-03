Ankara Cloth Sold For N594,000 Abroad After The Release Of ‘Black Panther’ Movie (Photo)



A social media user has raised an alarm about the skyrocketing prices of a local Nigerian fabric popularly regarded as Ankara in the United Kindom since the success of the Blank Panther movie.

It would be recalled that the blockbuster movie which starred all black actors used several African costumes which the West has taken interest in.

“Because of Black Panther, most blacks are now interested in their roots. See how much they are now selling common Ankara “in the” abroad.” the socia media user captioned the photo above.

£1175 = N594,000 in the current exchange rate.