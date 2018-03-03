Entertainment, Gossip

Anthony Joshua comes Under Fire for Comments on Raising his Niece to be “Someone’s Wife”

An interview Anthony Joshua had with British GQ when he covered the magazine in April 2017 is trending, and not for good reasons.


It seems World Heavyweight Champion boxer is not exactly a feminist icon.

Joshua, in the interview, discussed his experience as a father.

He is not strict with his son, Joseph, he said, because he’s a boy who’s going to be a “man’s man.”


His niece, however, he is strict with, he said. Why? Because she has to be “a good woman, respectful,” and will one day become “somebody’s wife.” He said:

I don’t think I’m that strict with Joseph, I don’t know why. But with my niece I’m strict. I think it is because she is older, but also he’s a boy – he’s going to be a man’s man, he’ll want to spread his wings, be a Jack-the-lad, build his character. But I am sure there are things I will be strict about. But with my niece, there is none of that Jack-the-lad nonsense for her! My view is you have to be a good woman, respectful, one day you will be someone’s wife, you have to learn family morals… what it is to be a good woman.

Social media users have been going off on him, criticising him for the comment. See some of the tweets below:


Tags

You may also like

Flexible Halle Berry, 51, shows off her yoga prowess in new photo

Spanish rapper sentenced to prison for glorifying terror on Twitter

Rick Ross’ family rush to hospital in panic as the rapper battles for his life (photos)

“My world, my everything!” – Iceberg Slim celebrates Juliet Ibrahim as she turns a year older

Kelly Rowland shows off her perfect bikini body…(photos)

Golden Curvy Models applauds Black Panther

Check out this cute photo of Yvonne Orji and Jidenna posing together

Kourtney calls her sister Khloe Kardashian a ‘F**king pregnant whore’ during explosive argument (Video)

WATCH VIDEO: Odunlade Adekola And Funke Akindele Will Make You Lose Your Morals With Funny This Skit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *